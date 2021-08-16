Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €241.00 ($283.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €244.00 ($287.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €242.00 ($284.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR MTX traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €206.50 ($242.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €209.33. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

