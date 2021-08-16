Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $23.28 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $609,237.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

