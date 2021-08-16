Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.22 ($2.18), with a volume of 167775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.20 ($2.17).

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

