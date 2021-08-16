Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
