Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

