ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,608 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.50.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.