Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Financial Review

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.90 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.51 Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.81 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.66%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.