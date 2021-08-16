Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

VCTR opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

