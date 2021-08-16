Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

