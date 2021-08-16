Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Sells $1,274,400.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. 312,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

