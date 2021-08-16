Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.