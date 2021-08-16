VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2,090.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.86 or 0.99982270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012736 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000573 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,921,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.