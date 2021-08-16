Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0472 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $100.24 million and $3.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.