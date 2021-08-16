Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.73. 80,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.