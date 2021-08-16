Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. 30,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

