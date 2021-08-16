Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 312.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 908,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. 108,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.