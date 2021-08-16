Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

