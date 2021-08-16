Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,791. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $458.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

