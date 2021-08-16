US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -343.27 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

