Uptrennd Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $141,685.74 and $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00123163 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

