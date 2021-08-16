UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $408.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

