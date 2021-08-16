U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.43% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GOAU traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $18.62. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,054. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61.

