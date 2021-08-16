TurtleNetwork Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,659.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3,659.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

