TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of TrueBlue worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TrueBlue by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $26.22 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $930.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.