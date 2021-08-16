Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 4,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. 71,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.50 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

