Traders Buy Large Volume of Agilent Technologies Call Options (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 372% compared to the typical volume of 732 call options.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $544,000.

Shares of A traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.32. 58,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $159.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

