Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 72.6% in July

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

TPZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

