Tokenomy (TEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $918,145.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $918,145.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00921992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00109456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

