Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $87.87 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00553481 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

