Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.76.
THRY stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
