Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.76.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Thryv will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.