The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.75. 71,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

