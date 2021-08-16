Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $581.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $717.17 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $325.33 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

