Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Tenneco worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tenneco by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.