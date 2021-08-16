Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.32

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 68747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

