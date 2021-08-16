Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

