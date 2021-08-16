TD Securities Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CAE by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

