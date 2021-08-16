Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Down 42.8% in July

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the July 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 12,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,914. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

