Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.24.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.50. 16,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.