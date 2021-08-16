Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

