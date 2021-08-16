Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.