Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

SU stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,421. The stock has a market cap of C$35.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

