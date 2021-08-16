Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $222,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

