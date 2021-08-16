Stride (NYSE:LRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

