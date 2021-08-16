StorageVault Canada (SVI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE: SVI) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25.

8/9/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.40.

8/6/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

6/28/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Shares of CVE SVI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.42. 69,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.67.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

