Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SPPGF stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.
About Stock Spirits Group
