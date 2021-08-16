Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SPPGF stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

