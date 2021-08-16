State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $278,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $139.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,785.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.49. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.