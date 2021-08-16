Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.07. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 653.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. 96,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,850. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

