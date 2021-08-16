Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

