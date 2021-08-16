STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.52 and last traded at $142.52. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 588,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.24.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

