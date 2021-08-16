Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $204,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

