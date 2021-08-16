Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $184,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.